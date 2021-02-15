ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MT. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on ArcelorMittal from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded ArcelorMittal from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on ArcelorMittal from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded ArcelorMittal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.20.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

NYSE MT opened at $22.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.02. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $25.75. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.