Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 988,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,186 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.24% of Arch Capital Group worth $35,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $418,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 527,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,034,000 after acquiring an additional 247,402 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $657,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on ACGL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Arch Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JMP Securities raised Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $35.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.55. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

