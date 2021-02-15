Ardagh Group (ARD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Ardagh Group to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE ARD opened at $18.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.29. Ardagh Group has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $21.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.78 million, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARD shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Ardagh Group from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ardagh Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.71.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

