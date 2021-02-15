Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 23.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,465,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,098,000 after buying an additional 1,046,028 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 27.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,112,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,848,000 after buying an additional 669,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 51.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,834,000 after buying an additional 917,160 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 973.8% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 658,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,663,000 after buying an additional 597,172 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 47.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,162,000 after buying an additional 187,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPCE shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen upped their price target on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

NYSE SPCE opened at $54.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.59. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $62.80. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.63 and a beta of 0.80.

In other Virgin Galactic news, CFO Jonathan Joseph Campagna sold 7,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $280,911.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,377,766.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $53,420,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,092,736 shares in the company, valued at $216,156,978.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,094,132 shares of company stock worth $56,264,040. 14.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

