Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,973 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,126 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in EQT were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in EQT by 1,276.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 2,048.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of EQT by 414.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.22.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $17.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.08. EQT Co. has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $18.66.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

