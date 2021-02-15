Arizona State Retirement System Sells 575 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,497,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,886,000 after acquiring an additional 105,157 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,134,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,195,000 after buying an additional 250,830 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 599,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,145,000 after buying an additional 106,990 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 595,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,986,000 after buying an additional 99,575 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,266,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NWE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of NorthWestern to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NorthWestern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

NorthWestern stock opened at $56.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.89 and a 200-day moving average of $56.56. NorthWestern Co. has a one year low of $45.06 and a one year high of $80.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.