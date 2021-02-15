Arizona State Retirement System Sells 588 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALE. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ALLETE in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in ALLETE by 200.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in ALLETE by 84.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ALLETE by 35.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in ALLETE in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Get ALLETE alerts:

Shares of ALE opened at $65.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.22 and a 12-month high of $82.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is 74.17%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised ALLETE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Guggenheim lowered ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric service in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers, as well as 15 non-affiliated municipal customers; and regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.