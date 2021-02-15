Arizona State Retirement System Sells 634 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FORM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FormFactor by 10.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 9,209 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the third quarter worth $206,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in FormFactor by 72.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 15,030 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FormFactor by 57.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FORM. DA Davidson cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

FormFactor stock opened at $50.40 on Monday. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $50.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 50.91 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.35.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.95 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 14,112 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $546,698.88. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

