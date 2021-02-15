Arizona State Retirement System Trims Position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 448,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,644,000 after purchasing an additional 186,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,729,000 after buying an additional 26,005 shares during the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,226,000 after buying an additional 152,500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $11,462,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 120,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,716,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RETA opened at $123.75 on Monday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.17 and a 12-month high of $233.43. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.81.

RETA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.25.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease(CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 diabetic, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.