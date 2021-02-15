Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) (LON:AHT) Hits New 52-Week High at $3,971.00

Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) (LON:AHT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,971 ($51.88) and last traded at GBX 3,940 ($51.48), with a volume of 34017 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,918 ($51.19).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) from GBX 3,330 ($43.51) to GBX 4,340 ($56.70) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,933.08 ($38.32).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,675.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,111.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.99, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.74 billion and a PE ratio of 28.47.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a GBX 7.15 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L)’s payout ratio is currently 29.80%.

Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

