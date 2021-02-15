Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is an energy technology company that designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation used primarily in large-scale energy infrastructure facilities. The Company offers insulation for high temperature steam pipes, vessels, and equipment. Aspen serves petrochemical, refinery, industrial, and power generation sectors. It manufactures Cryogel (R), Pyrogel (R) and Spaceloft (R) products. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts. “

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Shares of ASPN opened at $24.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.71 million, a P/E ratio of -39.27 and a beta of 1.75. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.12.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 73,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $1,066,713.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 48,183 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter worth about $7,221,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company offers Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Aerogels (ASPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.