AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,438.93 ($110.26).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZN. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Liberum Capital decreased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) from GBX 9,770 ($127.65) to GBX 9,430 ($123.20) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,575 ($85.90) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,250 ($107.79) price target on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, insider Nazneen Rahman acquired 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,679 ($100.33) per share, for a total transaction of £19,811.82 ($25,884.27).

LON AZN traded down GBX 49 ($0.64) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 7,422 ($96.97). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,344,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,906. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 52 week high of £101.20 ($132.22). The firm has a market cap of £97.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7,476.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8,062.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 137.40 ($1.80) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L)’s previous dividend of $69.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.68%.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

