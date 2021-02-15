Atlas Protocol (ATP) Trading Up 153% Over Last 7 Days

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded up 76.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 15th. Atlas Protocol has a total market cap of $12.28 million and approximately $10.09 million worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded up 153% against the U.S. dollar. One Atlas Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00059331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.11 or 0.00269604 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00081331 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00087943 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00091594 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 40.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.41 or 0.00467075 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.09 or 0.00184595 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol launched on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io. The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

