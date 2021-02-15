Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on Aurora Cannabis from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an underperform rating and issued a $4.59 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurora Cannabis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Desjardins lowered Aurora Cannabis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Aurora Cannabis currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.73.

ACB stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $21.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 3.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average of $8.65.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

