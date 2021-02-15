Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Receives $86.94 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.94.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Autoliv from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Autoliv from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company.

In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $258,868.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the third quarter valued at $206,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 26.4% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the third quarter valued at $73,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 17.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 867.5% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALV traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,417. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56 and a beta of 1.91. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $38.16 and a 1-year high of $95.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.94.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

