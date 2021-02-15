Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Price Target Raised to $205.00 at Raymond James

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avalara from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Avalara from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avalara from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $186.60.

NYSE AVLR opened at $173.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.53 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $185.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.38.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.37 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Avalara will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $3,939,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 825,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,990,623.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.49, for a total value of $152,317.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,337.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,237 shares of company stock worth $41,779,662 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invictus RG bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 12,818 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at $600,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

