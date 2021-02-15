Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decrease of 52.2% from the January 14th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.0 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVASF shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Avast in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Avast in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Avast in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

AVASF opened at $6.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.01. Avast has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $7.95.

Avast Company Profile

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

