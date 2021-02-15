AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT) Sets New 52-Week High at $930.23

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 930.23 ($12.15) and last traded at GBX 927.33 ($12.12), with a volume of 48802 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 916 ($11.97).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 879.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 784.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of £977.36 million and a PE ratio of -508.89.

Get AVI Global Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Graham Kitchen acquired 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 856 ($11.18) per share, with a total value of £8,132 ($10,624.51).

AVI Global Trust Company Profile (LON:AGT)

British Empire Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for AVI Global Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVI Global Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.