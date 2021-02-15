Axe Price Reaches $0.0538 on Major Exchanges (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Axe has a total market cap of $282,891.66 and $146,982.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Axe has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar. One Axe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0538 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axe Profile

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

