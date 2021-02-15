Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 1,403 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 265,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,663,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Analog Devices by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 32,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADI stock traded up $1.98 on Monday, reaching $160.78. The company had a trading volume of 135,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,338. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $162.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.26 and its 200 day moving average is $131.86. The company has a market cap of $59.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.02, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.35.

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $501,736.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,617.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $1,483,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,401.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock worth $3,751,212. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

