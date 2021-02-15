Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Has $11.72 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 6.1% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $217.90. The company had a trading volume of 11,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,014. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.92. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $95.51 and a 12-month high of $218.39.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.