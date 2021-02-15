Azuki Price Up 151.7% This Week (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Azuki token can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001454 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Azuki has traded 151.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Azuki has a total market capitalization of $5.24 million and $969,064.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00056666 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.89 or 0.00266693 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00086293 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00076872 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00089625 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.00 or 0.00401434 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00187830 BTC.

Azuki Token Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 7,630,957 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,569,489 tokens. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance.

Azuki Token Trading

Azuki can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

