Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.50.

NYSE AZRE opened at $35.92 on Thursday. Azure Power Global has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.98.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The energy company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Azure Power Global will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Azure Power Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Azure Power Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Azure Power Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Azure Power Global by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

