Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,316 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Ball were worth $5,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in Ball by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 3,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Ball by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Ball by 5.7% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Ball by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ball by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 25,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ball news, VP Charles E. Baker sold 4,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $415,879.20. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $2,816,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,324 shares of company stock worth $18,291,785 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLL. Robert W. Baird cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ball from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ball from $84.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

Shares of BLL opened at $89.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ball Co. has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $102.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.86, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.58.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

