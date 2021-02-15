Ballast Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Ballast Advisors LLC lessened its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group makes up 1.3% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 525.0% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 625 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $70.21 on Monday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $72.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.12. The company has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.62 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.7175 dividend. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 166.23%.

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.79.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

