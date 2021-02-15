Ballast Advisors LLC Sells 260 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Ballast Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 6,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.31 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $76.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.36.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

