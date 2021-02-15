Ballast Advisors LLC Sells 900 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Ballast Advisors LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 73,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 9,073 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 187,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 11,315 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $333,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $66,000.

SPTL stock opened at $42.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.67. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $40.10 and a one year high of $51.31.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

