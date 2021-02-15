Banano (BAN) Trading Up 139.6% Over Last 7 Days

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Banano has a total market cap of $6.63 million and $74,928.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Banano has traded up 139.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Banano

Banano (BAN) is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,460,222 coins and its circulating supply is 1,194,746,340 coins. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Banano is banano.cc. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

