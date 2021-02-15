Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 885,921 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,138 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $13,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Banc of California by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 199,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 8,642 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 34,268 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 90,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 34,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banc of California alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BANC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley increased their price target on Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of BANC opened at $19.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.08 million, a P/E ratio of -100.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.33. Banc of California, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $68.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.34 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Banc of California Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC).

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.