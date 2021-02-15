Bancorporation National Zions Sells 10,000 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Stock

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $822,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,133,618. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bancorporation National Zions also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total value of $822,700.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 20,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $1,541,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $801,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $805,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 20,090 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,586,306.40.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $734,300.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total value of $719,700.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 15,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,093,800.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 20,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $1,507,400.00.

On Friday, December 11th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.85, for a total value of $758,500.00.

AGM stock opened at $84.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.08. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $84.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.45.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 281,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,897,000 after acquiring an additional 25,561 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 38,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 15,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 123,757 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

