Bank of America Downgrades PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

PTCT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.08.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $61.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $30.79 and a 12-month high of $70.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.37.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total value of $48,149.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,436.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $30,815.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,509.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 679,554 shares of company stock valued at $41,943,715. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 340.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.