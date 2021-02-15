Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,702 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,180,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,456,000 after buying an additional 98,718 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 36.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,145,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,878,000 after buying an additional 308,016 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 83.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,916,000 after buying an additional 314,223 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 600,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,357,000 after buying an additional 10,577 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 8.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 600,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,323,000 after buying an additional 48,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BOH opened at $87.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $91.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.90.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

