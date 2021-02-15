Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Bought by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,770 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,786 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $23,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 51.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,993,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,465 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,017,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,429,000 after buying an additional 922,927 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,258,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,293,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,603,000 after acquiring an additional 250,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth about $18,802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

BMO stock traded up $0.61 on Monday, reaching $76.86. 13,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,276. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.86 and a 200-day moving average of $67.23. The firm has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $80.40.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.796 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

BMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. CIBC upgraded Bank of Montreal to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.89.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

