Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OZK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 573.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OZK stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.92. 18,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,110. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.11 and a 200 day moving average of $27.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.90.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. Equities analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.278 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.64%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

