Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 1,061 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,065 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Baidu were worth $6,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baidu alerts:

BIDU stock traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $313.00. The company had a trading volume of 306,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,862,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $106.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.77 and a 200 day moving average of $160.94. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $322.89.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIDU. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.37.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.