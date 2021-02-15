Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 164 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $248,534,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in PayPal by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,781,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,599 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,021,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PayPal by 11.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,388,000 after purchasing an additional 839,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5,875.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $143,493,000 after purchasing an additional 716,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $13.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $298.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,223,762. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $302.10. The company has a market capitalization of $349.44 billion, a PE ratio of 112.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.59.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,261 shares of company stock valued at $13,732,274 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

