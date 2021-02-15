Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $10.41 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,497 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 0.6% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 416,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $89,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $213.90. 172,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,188,427. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.17. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91. The firm has a market cap of $159.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.07.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.