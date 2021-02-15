Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $4.26 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 84.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,958 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,817 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $2,758,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Bank of America increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Cascend Securities increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.81.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $2,816,401.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 67,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,738,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QCOM traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $147.98. 760,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,253,817. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.80.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.