Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 14,434 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,209 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,434 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,785 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 4,863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

MU traded up $1.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.01. 1,051,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,060,051. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Wedbush raised their price target on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.97.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 12,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $808,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,666,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $1,186,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,707.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,532 shares of company stock valued at $8,350,135 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

