Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 2,687 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 20,102.8% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in Caterpillar by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 9,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $416,081.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at $416,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,970 shares of company stock worth $1,985,442. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $197.99. 108,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,175,672. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.59. The company has a market capitalization of $107.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $200.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Langenberg & Company lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.80.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.