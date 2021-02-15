Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on March 18th

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares has increased its dividend payment by 17.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSEAMERICAN:BHB opened at $24.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.89. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $25.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.47.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.09 million for the quarter. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.40%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and checking accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

