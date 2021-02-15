Barclays Initiates Coverage on EnQuest (LON:ENQ)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of EnQuest (LON:ENQ) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a GBX 19 ($0.25) price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

EnQuest stock opened at GBX 14.02 ($0.18) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £237.75 million and a PE ratio of -0.21. EnQuest has a 12 month low of GBX 7.07 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 27.04 ($0.35). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 12.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 11.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.81.

In other news, insider Farina Khan bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £28,000 ($36,582.18).

EnQuest

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. The company operates in two segments, North Sea and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alma/Galia, and Kraken.

