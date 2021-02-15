Barclays Raises Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target to $58.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ARES. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ares Management from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $51.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.90. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $53.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $406.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.70 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 95.81%.

In other news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $148,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 19,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $878,885.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 997,954 shares of company stock valued at $47,751,506. Corporate insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARES. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the first quarter worth about $145,000. 42.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

