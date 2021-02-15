Barclays Reiterates “€185.00” Price Target for Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI)

Barclays set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RI. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €178.00 ($209.41) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €189.00 ($222.35) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €174.45 ($205.24).

Pernod Ricard stock opened at €159.30 ($187.41) on Thursday. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a one year high of €136.25 ($160.29). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €157.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €149.59.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

