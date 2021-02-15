Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund stock opened at $15.68 on Monday. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.02.

In related news, insider Rodney J. Dillman sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $54,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,937. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

