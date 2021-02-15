Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 52.0% from the January 14th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 61.0 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on BYCBF. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barry Callebaut in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barry Callebaut in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Barry Callebaut in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYCBF opened at $2,275.00 on Monday. Barry Callebaut has a 52-week low of $1,860.00 and a 52-week high of $2,385.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,330.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,184.49.

Barry Callebaut Company Profile

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cocoa and chocolate products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants. It also offers treasury, management, conference, and training center services.

