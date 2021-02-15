Beacon Minerals Limited (ASX:BCN) to Issue $0.01 Interim Dividend

Beacon Minerals Limited (ASX:BCN) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 17.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.04.

In other news, insider Graham McGarry acquired 18,802,155 shares of Beacon Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$300,834.48 ($214,881.77).

About Beacon Minerals

Beacon Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration, development, and production activities in Western Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Jaurdi gold project located to the north west of Coolgardie. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Boulder, Australia.

