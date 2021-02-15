Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond outpaced the industry in the past six months, courtesy solid online show since fourth quarter fiscal 2019. Further, the company’s digital unit gained from BOPIS and contactless curbside-pickup facilities. Also, the bottom line gained from improved margins and lower expenses. Moving on, it is on track with its three-year long store optimization efforts, which makes it well-positioned for a solid start to fiscal 2021. However, the company posted weak third-quarter fiscal 2020 results. COVID-related headwinds, including dismal store traffic, significant shipping constraints and increased freight expenses dented quarterly growth. Also, sale of non-core businesses and store closures weighed on sales. Going ahead, in-store traffic is likely to remain drab in fiscal fourth quarter.”

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BBBY. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $28.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.46. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.21.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth approximately $680,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 31,523 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 191.7% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 17,500 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

