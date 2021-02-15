Belden Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share (NYSE:BDC)

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Belden in a report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Belden’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BDC. Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.95.

NYSE BDC opened at $45.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.68. Belden has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $54.80.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.81 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $67,274.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,747.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Stroup sold 7,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $298,311.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 92,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,710,415.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,093 shares of company stock worth $531,146 in the last ninety days. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 13,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 779,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,255,000 after buying an additional 33,092 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 58,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 8,192 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after buying an additional 31,468 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 9,427 shares during the period.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

