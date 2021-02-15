Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Metro AG (B4B3.F) (ETR:B4B3) a €9.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Metro AG (B4B3.F) (ETR:B4B3) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on B4B3. Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on shares of Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank set a €8.20 ($9.65) target price on shares of Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Independent Research set a €8.40 ($9.88) target price on shares of Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Metro AG (B4B3.F) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €8.55 ($10.05).

Shares of Metro AG (B4B3.F) stock opened at €12.30 ($14.47) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.60 million and a P/E ratio of 9.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €11.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of €9.49. Metro AG has a 12-month low of €7.26 ($8.54) and a 12-month high of €13.50 ($15.88).

Metro AG (B4B3.F) Company Profile

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

